Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.18. 590,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,136,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

