Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 211 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.28. 64,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.54 and a twelve month high of $315.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $336.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.