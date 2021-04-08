Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $333.94. 866,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,784,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $196.17 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

