Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.85. 44,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.