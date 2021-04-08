Modus Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 59,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

