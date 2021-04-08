Modus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,047 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

