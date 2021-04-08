Molecular Templates Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,052% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Several research firms have commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $449.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,860,774 shares of company stock valued at $22,347,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.