Morgan Stanley Has $42.58 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of 1Life Healthcare worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 173.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 401,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $10,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,669 shares of company stock worth $37,304,899 over the last ninety days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

