Morgan Stanley Increases Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target to $22.00

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Value will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.