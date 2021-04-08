Morgan Stanley Purchases 185,622 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in HSBC were worth $44,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.74 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

