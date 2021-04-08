Morgan Stanley Purchases 293,470 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 293,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $41,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.