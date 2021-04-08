Morgan Stanley Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $72.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

NYSE DAL opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

