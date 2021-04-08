M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $333.97 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

