M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $180,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 235.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

