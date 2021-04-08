M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $188.32 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

