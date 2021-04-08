M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.