M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.