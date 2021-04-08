M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

