MTY Food Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.86.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$55.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -37.07. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$17.03 and a 12 month high of C$58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.40 million.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

