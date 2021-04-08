MyWish Market Cap Tops $6.32 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $12,304.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

