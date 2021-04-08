Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 254.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $640.31 million, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

