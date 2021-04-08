National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $6.83 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

