National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 553,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

