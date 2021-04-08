NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.20

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200.20 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 198.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 1427401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.70 ($2.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

The stock has a market cap of £22.70 billion and a PE ratio of -31.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

