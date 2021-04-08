NEST Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $101.32 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $101.32 million and $15.72 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.00638931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030449 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003,288,322 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.