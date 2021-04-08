New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $14.67. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 52,015 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average of $151.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

