New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get New Relic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. Analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.