Newton 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00264266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.83 or 0.00781763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.69 or 0.99663558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.51 or 0.00701623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

