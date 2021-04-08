Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.37. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 58,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

