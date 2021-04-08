Noku Achieves Market Cap of $8.83 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Noku has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $9,217.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

