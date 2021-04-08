Nord Finance Price Reaches $9.43 on Top Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.43 or 0.00016295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $9.59 million and $1.28 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00264270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.69 or 0.00785316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,801.91 or 0.99833201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00702995 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,993 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

