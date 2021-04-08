Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,096,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Paychex by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

PAYX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

