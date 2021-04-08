Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,209.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 168,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 111.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

