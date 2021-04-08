Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,689 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

