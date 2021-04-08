Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,404 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

SGRY opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.