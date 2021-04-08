Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at $2,782,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $3,826,399 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

