Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Reduced by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

