Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $30.52. 962,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,519,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.