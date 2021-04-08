Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,272,354 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $45.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 451.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.
In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)
Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.
