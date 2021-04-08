Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,272,354 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 451.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.