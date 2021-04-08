NULS Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002193 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $126.88 million and $57.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

