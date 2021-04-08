Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.