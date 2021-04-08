Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.
NYSE:NUW opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.