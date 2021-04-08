Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

NYSE:NUW opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

