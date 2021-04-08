Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after purchasing an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,664,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,463,000 after purchasing an additional 609,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,587,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,739,000 after purchasing an additional 253,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,465,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,908,000 after purchasing an additional 639,191 shares during the period.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

TME stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.