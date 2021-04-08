Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,290.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

