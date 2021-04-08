Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 3rd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

