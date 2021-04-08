Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund.

