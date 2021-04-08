Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $89,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

