Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:JRI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
