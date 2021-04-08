Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:JRI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

