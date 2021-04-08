Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.64 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Nyzo has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $441,580.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00262670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.03 or 0.00768982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,794.93 or 1.00090488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.16 or 0.00706855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016942 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars.

