Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $625,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at $143,890,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

