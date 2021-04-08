Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.72

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 1824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

